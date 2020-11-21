1/1
Edith Wollerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Wollerman

Milwaukee - (nee Duelge) Passed away peacefully at Lutheran Home/Seasons Hospice on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She is survived by her children, Steve (Dorie) Wollerman, Linda (Rev. David) Jensen and Patti (Steve) Mott; grandchildren, Tracy, Matthew, Kyle, Andrew, Christy, Brett, Adam, Rachel and Zachary; great-grandchildren Paige, Savannah, Mia, Stella, Mollia, Amelia, Maxton, Jack, Oliver, Greta, Ava and Milo. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Elsie Duelge; husband, Russell Paul Wollerman and siblings, Evelyn Linter (Howard), Reuben Duelge (Virginia), Wallie Duelge (Gloria), Bernice Harmeyer (Joe), William Duelge Jr. and Ruth Predith.

Edith was born on November 26, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Milwaukee County Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1949. She was a member of The American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, American Legion Auxiliary and St. Paul's Lutheran Church - West Allis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church Radio Fund in Edith's name appreciated. She dearly loved her family, church, nursing career, bowling tournaments, sheepshead card playing and her collection of hundreds of angels.

Private Service and interment at Good Hope Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a later date in 2021.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved