Edith WollermanMilwaukee - (nee Duelge) Passed away peacefully at Lutheran Home/Seasons Hospice on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She is survived by her children, Steve (Dorie) Wollerman, Linda (Rev. David) Jensen and Patti (Steve) Mott; grandchildren, Tracy, Matthew, Kyle, Andrew, Christy, Brett, Adam, Rachel and Zachary; great-grandchildren Paige, Savannah, Mia, Stella, Mollia, Amelia, Maxton, Jack, Oliver, Greta, Ava and Milo. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Elsie Duelge; husband, Russell Paul Wollerman and siblings, Evelyn Linter (Howard), Reuben Duelge (Virginia), Wallie Duelge (Gloria), Bernice Harmeyer (Joe), William Duelge Jr. and Ruth Predith.Edith was born on November 26, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Milwaukee County Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1949. She was a member of The American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, American Legion Auxiliary and St. Paul's Lutheran Church - West Allis.In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church Radio Fund in Edith's name appreciated. She dearly loved her family, church, nursing career, bowling tournaments, sheepshead card playing and her collection of hundreds of angels.Private Service and interment at Good Hope Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a later date in 2021.