Jonokuchi, Edmund "Eddie" Passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, age 98 years, He peacefully joined his wives, Helen and Misako and his grandson, Mathew. Loving father of Irene (Gary) Bridgeford, Lynn (Mike) Lueck, Nancy Jonokuchi and Sandy (Jerome) Jousse. Loving grandfather of Jessica Lueck and Cyrille and Severin Jousse. He is also survived by other family and friends. Eddie was a member of Christ Church U.C.C., past president of the Wisconsin Japanese American Citizens League and a past president of the Milwaukee mobile home Association. He dedicated his time to serve in the community, was a member of Milwaukee Lake Lions Club received the Melvin Jones Award and was recognized and chosen by the International Institute of Wisconsin to be inducted into the Volunteer Hall of Fame. He was also an active Mason belonging to Lake Lodge No. 189 F&AM, Tripoli Shrine, Scottish Rite Bodies of Milwaukee, Jester #101, Red Fez and was a member of the Longriders. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:00 AM-12 Noon. Masonic Services at 12 Noon under the auspices of Lake Lodge No. 189 F&AM which will be followed by religious services. Private inurnment Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt, WI or to Christ Church U.C.C.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019