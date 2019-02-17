Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Jonokuchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund "Eddie" Jonokuchi

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jonokuchi, Edmund "Eddie" Passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, age 98 years, He peacefully joined his wives, Helen and Misako and his grandson, Mathew. Loving father of Irene (Gary) Bridgeford, Lynn (Mike) Lueck, Nancy Jonokuchi and Sandy (Jerome) Jousse. Loving grandfather of Jessica Lueck and Cyrille and Severin Jousse. He is also survived by other family and friends. Eddie was a member of Christ Church U.C.C., past president of the Wisconsin Japanese American Citizens League and a past president of the Milwaukee mobile home Association. He dedicated his time to serve in the community, was a member of Milwaukee Lake Lions Club received the Melvin Jones Award and was recognized and chosen by the International Institute of Wisconsin to be inducted into the Volunteer Hall of Fame. He was also an active Mason belonging to Lake Lodge No. 189 F&AM, Tripoli Shrine, Scottish Rite Bodies of Milwaukee, Jester #101, Red Fez and was a member of the Longriders. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:00 AM-12 Noon. Masonic Services at 12 Noon under the auspices of Lake Lodge No. 189 F&AM which will be followed by religious services. Private inurnment Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt, WI or to Christ Church U.C.C.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now