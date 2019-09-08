|
|
Edmund R. "Bud" Baehmann
Cedarburg - September 6, 2019 age 81 yrs. Loving father of Keith (Marjorie), Linda and Kurt (Elizabeth). Dear brother of Dale (Susan). Former husband of Nancy Baehmann. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bud was the Owner of Baehmann's Golf Center in Cedarburg since 1960.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 - 5:30 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church 701 Washington St. Grafton. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church on Fri. from 4:00 PM - 5:15 PM. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grafton or Portal, inc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019