Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:15 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
701 Washington St.
Grafton, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
701 Washington St.
Grafton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Baehmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund R. "Bud" Baehmann


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund R. "Bud" Baehmann Notice
Edmund R. "Bud" Baehmann

Cedarburg - September 6, 2019 age 81 yrs. Loving father of Keith (Marjorie), Linda and Kurt (Elizabeth). Dear brother of Dale (Susan). Former husband of Nancy Baehmann. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bud was the Owner of Baehmann's Golf Center in Cedarburg since 1960.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 - 5:30 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church 701 Washington St. Grafton. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church on Fri. from 4:00 PM - 5:15 PM. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grafton or Portal, inc.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline