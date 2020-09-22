Edna C. RieboldtGreenfield - (nee Haralson) age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 after a life well lived. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gordon, dearest son James, parents Susan and Helmer Haralson, sisters Helen Tofson and Ruth Bell, and brother Robert Haralson.Edna is survived by her children Bethany (David) Dougherty and Thomas (Renee) Rieboldt, daughter-in-law Christine Rieboldt, sister-in-law Shirley Masters, beloved grandchildren Sarah (James) Rieboldt-Parham, Susan Rieboldt, Patrick (fiancée Krista) Dougherty, great-grandsons Jimmy and Joey Rieboldt-Parham, nephews Ron (Jean) Rieboldt and Craig Haralson, nieces Beverly (Tom) Lutzen and Laurel (the late Tom) Lowry, as well as many other relatives and friends whose lives she touched.Born and raised on a farm outside Wisconsin Dells, Mom never lost her love of the outdoors. The family moved to Milwaukee where she became a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran church for over 75 years, an avid golfer and grandchildren spoiler. Mom left behind a lot of stuff for her daughter and son, who have no idea what to do with them.Memorial services are planned for a future date.