1/
Edna C. Rieboldt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna C. Rieboldt

Greenfield - (nee Haralson) age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 after a life well lived. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gordon, dearest son James, parents Susan and Helmer Haralson, sisters Helen Tofson and Ruth Bell, and brother Robert Haralson.

Edna is survived by her children Bethany (David) Dougherty and Thomas (Renee) Rieboldt, daughter-in-law Christine Rieboldt, sister-in-law Shirley Masters, beloved grandchildren Sarah (James) Rieboldt-Parham, Susan Rieboldt, Patrick (fiancée Krista) Dougherty, great-grandsons Jimmy and Joey Rieboldt-Parham, nephews Ron (Jean) Rieboldt and Craig Haralson, nieces Beverly (Tom) Lutzen and Laurel (the late Tom) Lowry, as well as many other relatives and friends whose lives she touched.

Born and raised on a farm outside Wisconsin Dells, Mom never lost her love of the outdoors. The family moved to Milwaukee where she became a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran church for over 75 years, an avid golfer and grandchildren spoiler. Mom left behind a lot of stuff for her daughter and son, who have no idea what to do with them.

Memorial services are planned for a future date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved