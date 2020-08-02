Edna Kowalkiewicz(nee Mayer) Found peace on July 18, 2020 at the age of 99. Edna was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, West Allis. Preceded in death by her husband Ralph V. ("Mickey"), a granddaughter, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her children Dawn (Robert) Truitt, Victor (Maryanna) Korwitts and Paul (Cindy) Kowalkiewicz, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will carry her laughter and smile in our hearts forever.A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 8200 West Denver Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53223. Physical distancing and face masks are required; no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society via the church address are appreciated. The funeral mass will be live streamed on Zoom and recorded. Contact Schramka Funeral Home for links. A private interment will follow.