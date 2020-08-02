1/
Edna Kowalkiewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Kowalkiewicz

(nee Mayer) Found peace on July 18, 2020 at the age of 99. Edna was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, West Allis. Preceded in death by her husband Ralph V. ("Mickey"), a granddaughter, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her children Dawn (Robert) Truitt, Victor (Maryanna) Korwitts and Paul (Cindy) Kowalkiewicz, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will carry her laughter and smile in our hearts forever.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 8200 West Denver Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53223. Physical distancing and face masks are required; no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society via the church address are appreciated. The funeral mass will be live streamed on Zoom and recorded. Contact Schramka Funeral Home for links. A private interment will follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved