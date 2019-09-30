Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
3607 45th Street
Two Rivers, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
3607 45th Street
Two Rivers, WI
1918 - 2019
Two Rivers - Edna Louise Knipp, age 101 1/2, and a resident of Two Rivers, WI most of her life, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019 at the Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa, WI.

Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law: Karla (Knipp) Owsianny, West Milwaukee; Karin (Knipp) Koller (Robert Koller), Greenfield; four grandchildren; one great grandson; one sister-in-law; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church (3607 45th Street), Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt with entombment to take place at Knollwood Chapel, Mausoleum, town of Kossuth, at a later time.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10:30 a.m.until 11:45 a.m.

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Knipp family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Lynn Lasnicka and Breanna Koller for their support through the last few years. Also gratitude goes to the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, WI for their compassion and excellent care throughout the last three years. Edna was deeply loved by her family and will be sadly missed.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 30, 2019
