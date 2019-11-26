Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Edna Perry
Edna M. Perry

Edna M. Perry Notice
Edna M. Perry

Whitefish Bay - (nee Weber) Entered into the fullness of Eternal Life on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 99. Resident of Elizabeth Residence in Bayside, former longtime resident of Whitefish Bay. Beloved daughter of the late Herman and Frances Weber and beloved sister of the late Marion Weber. Beloved wife of the late Wendell L. Perry. Loving mother of Patricia Mitchell, Jeanne (Robert) Ellis, the late Kathleen Perry, James (Janet) Perry and David Perry (Christine). Further survived by two grandchildren Jim and Lindsay, other relatives and dear friends.

The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Eddy's caregivers: Joyce, Irenea, Rose, and Sharone from Hearts to Home, the Staff at Elizabeth Residence and Horizon Hospice for their tender and loving care of Edna and the kindness to her family.

Eddy loved her family and faith, golf, ballroom dancing, Big Band music, Door County and being Irish. She was a proud graduate of Marquette University.

Private services were held. Interment took place at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials in Eddy's name may be made to Marquette University or St. Monica Parish.

"I love you more than words can say." "Ring out Ahoya"

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
