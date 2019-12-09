Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Elkhart Lake, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Elkhart Lake, WI
View Map
Edna R. Pate


1922 - 2019
Edna R. Pate Notice
Edna R. Pate

age 97, formerly of Elkhart Lake, WI. died Dec. 5, 2019.

Born November 24, 1922, a daughter of the late Henry and Katherine Dietrich Pierre.

Accountant for Elkhart Lake's Road America, Inc. for 20 years, setting up track rentals and hospitality. Preceded in death by her husband, C.B. "Casey" Pate.

Survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake. Visitation, 10-11AM, with Mass at 11:00 AM. Inurnment in Parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Edna's name for the Animal Place Sanctuary for Animals.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1317 State Road 67 Plymouth, WI 53073. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
