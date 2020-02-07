Services
Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk
101 North Second Street
Tomahawk, WI 54487
715-453-3808
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk
101 North Second Street
Tomahawk, WI 54487
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk
101 North Second Street
Tomahawk, WI 54487
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Wittka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Selma (Steinkusch-Griffin) Wittka


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Selma (Steinkusch-Griffin) Wittka Notice
Edna Selma (Steinkusch-Griffin) Wittka

Tomahawk - Edna Selma (Steinkusch-Griffin) Wittka, age 91, of Tomahawk passed away peacefully from this life February 6, 2020.

Edna was born October 25, 1928 in Milwaukee to German immigrants, Ewald and Elly Steinkusch. Edna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Herbert K. Wittka.

She is the loving and devoted mother of Bonnie (Griffin) and Eugene Danielson, and stepdaughter Christine Huber (of Austria).

Adored Oma of Traci (Justin) Mitchell, Erik (Shelley) Danielson, Nicole (Jason) Monroe, Stephanie Danielson; and all their children: Harmony, Jadence, Evan, Elly, Madelyn, Falyn, Isla, Griffin, Maxton, Vylinna, Leeland and Ever.

Edna's vivacious personality, wit and compassion never faded with time. Her spirit will live on for years to come, with the family she adored and held so close to her heart.

The Funeral Service for Edna Wittka will take place at 4:00PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Krueger Family Funeral Home. The Visitation will take place from 2:00PM until the time of service at 4:00PM. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in the springtime.

Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services Tomahawk

www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline