Edna Selma (Steinkusch-Griffin) Wittka
Tomahawk - Edna Selma (Steinkusch-Griffin) Wittka, age 91, of Tomahawk passed away peacefully from this life February 6, 2020.
Edna was born October 25, 1928 in Milwaukee to German immigrants, Ewald and Elly Steinkusch. Edna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Herbert K. Wittka.
She is the loving and devoted mother of Bonnie (Griffin) and Eugene Danielson, and stepdaughter Christine Huber (of Austria).
Adored Oma of Traci (Justin) Mitchell, Erik (Shelley) Danielson, Nicole (Jason) Monroe, Stephanie Danielson; and all their children: Harmony, Jadence, Evan, Elly, Madelyn, Falyn, Isla, Griffin, Maxton, Vylinna, Leeland and Ever.
Edna's vivacious personality, wit and compassion never faded with time. Her spirit will live on for years to come, with the family she adored and held so close to her heart.
The Funeral Service for Edna Wittka will take place at 4:00PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Krueger Family Funeral Home. The Visitation will take place from 2:00PM until the time of service at 4:00PM. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in the springtime.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020