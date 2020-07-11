Ednan "Nandy" OrtizMilwaukee - Passed away with his daughter's at his side at the age of 56 years. Beloved husband of Damaris Espada-Ortiz. Exceptionly loving father of Victoria Ortiz and Alexandria (Kyle) Novak. Dear son of Jorge and Brigida Ortiz. Brother of Jorge (Donna) Ortiz, Aida (Tito) Rivera, Aiden Ortiz and Ricky (Sheri) Ortiz. Special friend of Carmen De La Paz. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Due to recent health concerns private services with family will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude appreciated.