Ednan "Nandy" OrtizMilwaukee - Passed away with his daughter's by his side July 9, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Husband of Damaris Espada-Ortiz. Exceptionly loving father of Victoria Ortiz and Alexandria (Kyle) Novak. Dear son of Jorge and Brigida Ortiz. Brother of Jorge (Donna) Ortiz, Ada (Luis) Rivera, Aida Ortiz and Ricardo (Sheri) Ortiz. Special friend of Carmen De La Paz. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Due to recent health concerns private services with family will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude appreciated.