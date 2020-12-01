Edward A. Kaczmarek, Colonel, U.S.A.FGreendale - Died Nov. 30, 2020, age 96. Husband of Evelyn (nee Gregorski) Kaczmarek for 70 years. Father of James (Laurie) Kaczmarek, Jane Kaczmarek, Mary Kaczmarek, and William (companion of Ashley Minihan) Kaczmarek. Grandfather of Zofii and Elska Kaczmarek; Frances, George, and Mary Louisa Whitford.Late siblings are Raymond (Alice) Kaczmarek, Stephanie (Norman) Sobczak, Regina (Don) Burke, Esther (Casey) Krolicki, and Anne (Herb) Ramstack. Uncle to numerous nephews and nieces.An accounting graduate of Marquette University's School of Business, Edward negotiated contracts for the federal government and supervised their Small Business department. He enjoyed home and garden care as well as swimming and cards. He volunteered at the Zablocki Veterans Center and at the Laubach Reading Center.He served in Guam during World War II, and participated in the Air Force Reserves for over 30 years.A private family Mass has been celebrated at St. Alphonsus, with a further celebration of Edward's life to be scheduled for after the COVID 19 epidemic has abated.