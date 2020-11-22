Edward A. Miller Sr.Milwaukee - Joined his beloved wife Julie in Heaven on Nov. 21, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving father of Eddie Jr. (Debbie), David (Nena), Cindy (Bill), the late Michael, James and Dale. Special Grandpa of Justin, Zachary, David Jr., Halle, Cayla, and Collin. Fond brother of Sandy. Preceded in death by his beloved sister Cookie, his twin sister Ellen, Darlene, Laverne, Bill, and Kenneth. Further survived by nieces, nephews, extended family- special caregivers and friends. Private family services were held. Ed was a fifty year retiree of Harnischfeger Corp. (P&H).