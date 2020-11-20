Edward A. SternAge 86, Found Eternal Peace and is reunited with his wife of 66 years the late Valerie Nov. 18, 2020. Proud father of Edward (Trudy), Debbie (Dan) Hayes, the late Mark (Jewel), Suzy (John) Priebe and Ervin (Joann). Cherished grandpa of Joshua, Janessa, the late Patrick, Benjamin (Amy), Amanda, Sean, David (Kayla), Giovanna, Gabby, Nicholas and Noah. Great-Grandpa of Penelope, Oliver, Malachi, Hunter, Desmond and Deandre. Further survived by other relatives and many loving friends. Edward started in the funeral industry in 1964 and had a very distinguished career spanning over 50 years helping families, which he was very proud of. Visitation will be held Wed. Nov. 25th at St Vincent Pallotti Church 201 N. 76th St. from 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment to follow Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff at Clifden Ct. for their loving care of Eddie."Edward well done you have been a good and faithful servant, I have now called you home. You will be deeply missed!"