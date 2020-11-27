1/
Edward Alan Flitz
Edward Alan Flitz

Bayfield - Edward Alan Flitz, age 83, of Bayfield and formerly of Mequon, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Services. He was born October 31, 1937 in Milwaukee, the son of Harold and Phylus (Fiege) Flitz.

Edward graduated in 1956 from Washington High School in Milwaukee. There he met the love of his life, Shirley Huber. The couple were united in marriage on August 30, 1958 in Milwaukee and through this union they were blessed with five children.

Edward received a Bachelor's Business Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He worked for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company for his entire career, and he served as Vice President at the time of his retirement in 1992. Edward and Shirley moved to Bayfield where they have resided for 28 years.

Edward was a member of the Bayfield Presbyterian Church. He served as church treasurer and served Bayfield as a member of the Historical Society and a member of the City Council

Ed loved going to the old hunting cabin on Siskiwit Lake, especially driving the pontoon boat. He hand-built a wood-fired sauna to enhance the cabin experience. In his early retirement years, he enjoyed sailing and boating on Lake Superior as well as fishing and playing in the Boston Whaler on Siskiwit.

Ed and Shirley enjoyed traveling, with the entire family when younger and by themselves after retirement. They drove their RV to St. Augustine, Florida every spring and took adventurous trips to China, Iceland, Greece, and Italy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley; children, Lisa Martin, Susan (George "Skip") Simonds, Alan (Suzan Grobel) Flitz and Kari (Dave Walworth) Flitz; grandchildren, Savannah and Alice Mae Whalen and Sophia Martin; brother, Jack Flitz and sister, Lois Mount.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher; and brother, Kenneth Flitz.

A private family ceremony is being held at this time. A public celebration of Edward's life will held a later date.

Arrangements are with Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bratley Funeral Home - Washburn
10 East Bayfield Street
Washburn, WI 54891
715-373-2283
