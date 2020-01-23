Services
Milwaukee - Passed away Jan. 21, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Elkon (nee Gronik). Loving father of Barbara (Glen Kofler) Elkon and the late Arthur Elkon. Proud grandfather of Jacob Sindic. Further survived by beloved Evelyn Grapek and her son, Howard Grapek.

Private services were held at Mound Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Jewish Community Food Pantry, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Milw., WI 53217 appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
