Hajec, Edward B. "Eddie" Called to Eternal Life on May 9, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of Anna Marie (nee Schilling) for 56 years. Loving dad of Sandy and Mark Hajec. Dear grandpa of Hannah. Brother of Delores Wentland and Eugenia Aman. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brothers Ben, Joseph, and Stanley Hajec, and sisters Connie Litza and Agnes Mikes. Visitation at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa on Wednesday, May 15 from 9:30 AM, until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Procession to Pinelawn. Eddie was a mechanical engineer and retired from Briggs and Stratton.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019