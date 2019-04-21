Services
Balge, Edward Edward "Ed" James Francis Balge, 88, of Sheboygan, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Ed is survived by his four children, Dr. Christine A. (Edward Ferris) Lorenz, John W. (Kathleen) Balge, Richard T. (Amy) Balge, and Robert A. (special friend Ann Rupp) Balge; four grandchildren, Elizabeth T. (Dan Lund) Balge, Alexander E. (special friend Ashley Wyatt) Balge, Joseph D. (Kim) Balge, and Jennifer A. Balge; two great-grandchildren, Max, and Rory; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Balge, and Joyce Balge; nieces and nephews, LuAnn (Gary) Teske, James (Bonnie) Balge, and Hal Balge; and very special friend, Anne Oldenburg. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. A private family memorial service will be held to celebrate Ed's life. An inurnment will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Milwaukee. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.wenigfh.com. The staff of the Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is assisting the Balge family with arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
