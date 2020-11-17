1/
Edward Beale
Edward Beale

Milwaukee - November 15, 2020 age 75 years. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Nee Ziesmann). Beloved brother of Betty Castle, Barbara Osberg, Thomas (Bonnie) Beale and Randolph Beale. Further survived by nieces, nephews, fur babies Gus and Greta, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Tillie and Earl Beale, a sister, Vera Krinkey and brother, Terrance Beale.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a celebration of Ed's Life will take place at a later date. Ed was a member of Menomonee Falls Symphony Orchestra, was a choir director at Bethel Lutheran Church and choir member at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, Milwaukee.

If desired, memorials for Mt. Carmel or the Menomonee Falls Symphony can be sent to Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church 8424 W. Center Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
