Bladow, Edward Passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at the age of 78. Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and parents, Terrissa and Franklin. Ed is survived by his loving partner, Kay, daughter, Kelly (Jeff) Graminske, son, Chad (Heidi), sisters, Joyce and Barb, brother, Don, grandchildren, Jessica, Erin, Karl, Rachel & Jason, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and the many lives he touched and friends he made throughout his life. A Gathering and Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday April 17th from 10:00AM until 11:30am with Memorial Service at 11:30 AM at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 434 Hyde Park Ave Waukesha 53188. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Food Pantry of Waukesha County or HAWS: Waukesha County's Animal Shelter would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019