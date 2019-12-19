|
Edward Brown
West Bend - Edward H. Brown, 95, of West Bend, Tues., Dec. 17, 2019. Ed was born Oct. 7, 1924 in Milwaukee to Harold and Helen (nee Piehl) Brown. Edward served in the US Navy during WWII in the South Pacific Theater. He married Rosemary Mc Crank on Dec. 28, 1946 at St. Patrick Catholic Church and she preceded him in death in 2016. Edward is survived by his children Michael, Howard, Joanne, Ann and Guy. He is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Rosemary, daughters Marjorie and Patricia, grandson Jacob Tietz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N 8th Ave., West Bend) on Fri., Dec. 27th. Interment St. Finbar Cemetery with full Military Honors. Visitation on Fri,, Dec. 27th from 9:00 am until time of 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019