Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
138 N 8th Ave.
West Bend, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Brown


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Brown Notice
Edward Brown

West Bend - Edward H. Brown, 95, of West Bend, Tues., Dec. 17, 2019. Ed was born Oct. 7, 1924 in Milwaukee to Harold and Helen (nee Piehl) Brown. Edward served in the US Navy during WWII in the South Pacific Theater. He married Rosemary Mc Crank on Dec. 28, 1946 at St. Patrick Catholic Church and she preceded him in death in 2016. Edward is survived by his children Michael, Howard, Joanne, Ann and Guy. He is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Rosemary, daughters Marjorie and Patricia, grandson Jacob Tietz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N 8th Ave., West Bend) on Fri., Dec. 27th. Interment St. Finbar Cemetery with full Military Honors. Visitation on Fri,, Dec. 27th from 9:00 am until time of 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline