Br. Edward C. Gill, S.J.Wauwatosa - Br. Gill was a member of the St. Camillus Jesuit Community, Wauwatosa, WI, and was called to eternal life on June 6, 2020. He was 86 years old and a Jesuit for 65 years. He received an M.B.A. Degree from St. Louis University in 1962. Except for teaching as a young Jesuit at Marquette High from 1962-64, he served as treasurer for Jesuit Communities and Jesuit institutions in Omaha, NE, Milwaukee, WI, Pine Ridge, SD, St. Francis, SD, and Sogang University in Seoul, South Korea. Everywhere he served, people were always grateful for his dedication, his friendliness, and his sense of humor. He joined the St. Camillus Jesuit Community in 2012 because of declining health.Br. Gill was born in Madison, WI, went to St. Mary's College in Winona, MN, for three years and entered the Society of Jesus in 1955 at Oshkosh, WI. He took his final vows as a Jesuit Brother in 1982 at Holy Rosary Mission in Pine Ridge, SD.Brother was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, John and Fr. Joseph, S.J. He was much loved by his nieces and nephews.The celebration of Br. Gill's life will take place at a later date when his friends, relatives, and his Jesuit brothers can gather.