Edward C. Janczak
Given back to God on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband for 32 years of Rosemarie "Rosie" (nee Weber). Loving dad of John (Erica) Janczak and Jennifer "Jena" (Luke) Hohmann. Cherished papa of Anna, Julia and Matthew Janczak; Jaren, Cres, Joe and Danella Hohmann. Dear brother of Anita Amundson. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners.
Ed was a 1956 graduate of Don Bosco High School. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Air Force from June of 1957 - June 1961. Ed was an industrious and diligent employee for American Airlines for more than 20 years. He will be fondly remembered as a proud and gentle man who always took care of others before himself. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
or the American Heart Association
.