Edward CeglaPassed away on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Marcyann (nee Kreft) Cegla for 58 years. Dear dad to Scott (Yvonne) Cegla. Loving grandpa to Mariah Cegla. Brother of Walter (Barbara) Cegla. Edward was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Catherine Cegla. He will further be remembered by other relatives and friends.Private Services were held.