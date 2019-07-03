Services
Edward D. Edman Notice
Edman, Edward D. Passed to Eternal Life Friday, June 28 2019, age 87 years. Loving husband of the late Mildred (nee Osenbruck). Dear father of Gary (Rose) Edman, Glen (Pamela Gerovac-Edman) Edman, Nancy (Jack) Newhouse and Diane (Jim Plew) Humiston. Cherished grandfather of Jamie Sawyer, Jeff (Julie) Edman, Leah (Mitchell Aicher) Humiston, Lance (Hayley Ludwig) Humiston, Abbey (Andrew Hoggatt) Newhouse and Megan Newhouse. Great grandfather of Tristan, Aspen, Iyla, Austin, and Greyson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Services at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at 11AM on Friday, July 5, 2019. Retired employee of Milwaukee Public Schools and member of Whitnall Park Men's Golf Club. Thank you to Froedtert Cancer Center, Vitas and Ruth Hospice for your special care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. Our hero will be truly missed.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019
