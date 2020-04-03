|
|
Rev. Edward E. Lisowski
Oak Creek - Entered into Eternal Life on April 1, 2020, Age 84, at Milwaukee Catholic Home, Milwaukee, WI. Beloved son of the late Wallace and Victoria (nee Wieczorek). Fond brother of the late Geraldine Mae and the late Wallace Michael, Jr. Cherished and loved by his Extended Family: Rosemarie, Steven, Judith, Mark, Mary, George, and Vita. Dearest friend of Carolyn Slottke and Deacon Chester, as well as his St. Martin of Tours Parish friends including James Kobza, Dianne Tice, Bill and Lynette Blaser. He is survived by his Jesus Caritas Fraternity of Priests and many dear relatives including Arlene Lisowski and sons, including James Lisowski, and Thomas and Sharon Kadow. Special thanks to Mark H. Sedarski for his unceasing devotion and loving care given to Fr. Ed during his illness.
Father Ed was ordained to the Roman Catholic priesthood May 30th, 1964 by Archbishop William Edward Cousins for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. He was a Graduate of Don Bosco High School - '54, St. Francis Seminary, and Marquette University Graduate School. Father Ed also completed six units of Clinical Pastoral Education with Advanced Standing, using his training and skills at Ravenswood Hospital, Chicago, and St. Luke's Hospital, Milwaukee. He also was a Member of Phi Delta Kappa, Marquette Chapter, and a 4th Degree, Knights of Columbus Pere-Marquette Council member, and was a Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus Council 524.
In addition, Fr. Ed was a Board Certified Chaplain in the Association of Professional Chaplains and the National Association of VA Chaplains; a Clinical Member in the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education; past President of the National Conference of VA Catholic Chaplains, A Board Member and Chairman of their Certification Committee. In addition, he also was a Board Member of the National VA Chaplains Association and Chairman of their Certification Committee, too. Father also was a Presbyterial Council member of the Archdiocese for Military Services, USA, Washington D.C.
Fr. Ed was an Archdiocese of Milwaukee parish priest for over 20 years and served as a priest chaplain for over 25 years. He served at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Milwaukee, at St. Bernard Parish, Wauwatosa, St. Mary's Parish in Fond du Lac, St. John the Evangelist Parish in Greenfield, and as Chaplain at the VA Medical Centers in Chicago and Milwaukee.
His life was devoted to serving the People of God for 56 years. Fr. Ed loved fulfilling the path that was chosen for him, and was a spiritual, motivational speaker, sharing his love for God and His people. "The opportunity for me to love Jesus in return for all He has given, with the power of the Holy Spirit in the presence of the Father, is overwhelming and transforming."
Private Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. John the Evangelist Church, Greenfield, WI, due to the Coronavirus quarantine.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020