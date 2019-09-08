Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
OAK CREEK ASSEMBLY OF GOD
7311 S. 13th St.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
OAK CREEK ASSEMBLY OF GOD
7311 S. 13th St.
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Spencer Lake Memorial Park
N1385 County Rd. E.
Waupaca, WI
View Map
Edward E. Regal

Edward E. Regal Notice
Edward E. Regal

Waukesha - Edward went Home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Esther (nee Scherzer). Loving father of Edward G. (Sharon) Regal, Sharon (Raymond) Burseth, Timothy Regal, Jeanne (James) Brodnicki and the late Paul Regal. Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Ed was a proud veteran of WWII.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, at OAK CREEK ASSEMBLY OF GOD, 7311 S. 13th St., from 4-6:45 PM, followed by the funeral service at 7 PM. Please use entrance on northside of building. Interment will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at Spencer Lake Memorial Park, N1385 County Rd. E., Waupaca at 11 AM.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
jsonline