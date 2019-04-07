Services
Scheetz, Edward E. Born to Eternal life March 31, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Carol Scheetz. Loving dad of John (the late Melody), and Kay Scheetz (Lonnie Gunderson). Dear grandpa of Andrew Palmer, Keely and Heather Scheetz. Dear brother of Marilyn Linhardt. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME - MUSKEGO, WI on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 4 PM until time of services at 7 PM. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
