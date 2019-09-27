Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Interment
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Home Cemetery,
Edward Escamilla
Edward Escamilla

Milwaukee - Passed away September 24, 2019 at the age of 63 years.

Preceded in death by his parents Raul and Olivia. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Pettis). Loving father of Victor (Irma), Manuel (Stacy), Crystal, Antoinette Pettis, and Olivia. Dear grandpa of Lorrainna, Amyra, Victor II, Zahava, Vinicio, Justice, Gabriel, Armando Jr., Orlando, Ayanna, and Sophianna. Brother of Raul (Susie), Linda Sanchez, Sandra, Roland (Lynda), and the late Olivia. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation from 9:00 am until time of services. Interment Monday, September 30 at 10:00 am at Forest Home Cemetery, please meet at the cemetery office.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019
