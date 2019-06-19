|
Hanlon, Edward F. Eddie passed away peacefully in his residence at St. Camillus surrounded by his adoring family on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 99. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty June (Nee Mason), his parents Jack and Violet Hanlon, siblings, John (Louise) Hanlon, Eileen (John) Doherty, Amy (Cy) Robare, Robert (Amy Fae) Hanlon and his caring son-in-law Robert Philipp. He will always be remembered by his loving children, Mary Philipp, Brian (Sheri) Hanlon, Peggy (Tom) Bley, Jim (Paula) Hanlon, Ned Hanlon, Sally Sullivan, Jack (Heidi Pabst) Hanlon, Liz (Larry) Fehring along with his 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Eddie fought proudly in WWll in the South Pacific as a lieutenant in the United States Army. He was the oldest surviving alumnus of Marquette University High School, Class of 1937. He was a founding member of E.G.G.S. (Elm Grove Golf Society), who raised money every year and volunteered countless hours for Laubach Literacy. Eddie lived a life of adventure with a love of travel, especially wandering the back roads. When not spending time in service teaching students at Laubach Literacy or working at the St. Ben's Meal Program, he was golfing, biking, throwing a great cocktail party, or playing with his latest new gadget. He served in many capacities at St. Mary's Visitation Parish including Parish Council and a President of the Holy Name Society. He was a collector of friends and an unparalleled father and husband. We would like to thank the nurses, aides and caring Hospice staff at St. Camillus for the continuous care and support you gave to him and our family. Visitation Saturday, June 22 at St. Mary's Visitation Parish Atrium, 1260 Church Street, Elm Grove from 9:30 AM-11:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 NOON. Burial and Committal at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Marquette University High School, 3401 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208, St. Mary's Visitation Parish or St. Benedict Meal Program, 930 W. State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019