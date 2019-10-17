|
|
Edward F. Ignarski, 85, of Watertown, died on October 1, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on October 26, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Military Honors will take place following the service. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed toward the family. Visit www.hafemeisterfh.com to leave online condolences and to view full obituary.
He had been employed as an electrician at Milprint in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019