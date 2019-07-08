Resources
Youngs, Edward F. Edward "Eddie" Youngs passed away on June 24th at the age of 72. He is survived by daughter Kayle Reiter, brother of Greg (Linda) Youngs and Dennis and (Karen) Youngs. He is preceded in death by his father Raymond L. Youngs, mother Delores R. Leanna and sister Diane Rausch. Eddie proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. Many thanks to the staff at the V.A. Hospital in Iron Mountain, MI. for their care and concern for Eddie's welfare. A special thanks to David Halvorson for watching over Eddie these past years. I know Eddie appreciated his efforts. Memorials to the Cancer Society or . Funeral services will be held at a future date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2019
