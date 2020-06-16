Edward Francis "Ted" Hasbrook



Tucson, AZ - Edward Francis "Ted" Hasbrook, 89, of Tucson, Arizona, died peacefully at Casa De La Luz Hospice on January 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Beloved husband for 62 years of Jeanne (Benish) Hasbrook, loving father of Laurie Hasbrook (Sam Guardino), Julie Hasbrook Reuteman (Joe), and Steve (Kristin) Hasbrook; devoted grandfather of Stephen and Louis Guardino and Marcus Parker, Joey and Charlie Reuteman, and Keegan, Kellie and Shannon Hasbrook; dear brother-in-law of Barbara (Roubik) Hasbrook, and Dr. Thomas Plouff. Ted is fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Jane (Burrall) and Edward F. Hasbrook, parents-in-law George and Loretto (Tormey) Benish, brothers Thomas and Peter Hasbrook, brothers-in-law Robert (Bobby) Benish, George Albert Benish, and Mickey Kelly, sister-in-law Caryl (Kennedy) Benish, nephew George William Benish, and treasured grandson, Shane Locke Hasbrook. Ted's cherished sister, Tita Kelly Plouff, died May 27, 2020.



Born August 5, 1930 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he grew up, Ted graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1948. A journalism major, Ted's studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison were interrupted when he was drafted. Deployed to the Caribbean from the Great Lakes Naval Base, Ted editedThe Navy Reporter. Following his Navy stint, Ted completed university and then traversed the country for two years as traveling secretary for Chi Psi, his college fraternity (Iota Chapter). After touring Europe on bicycle in the summer of 1956, Ted took a job at the Milwaukee Journal, where his artistic eye and skill as a photographer served him well. He worked in the advertising department until his retirement in 1988. Ted married the love of his life, Jeanne, in 1957, and they settled in Jeanne's hometown, Whitefish Bay, outside Milwaukee, to raise their family. In retirement, Ted and Jeanne moved to Tucson, a city whose natural beauty and rich Southwestern culture they loved. They lived the majority of their 30-plus years in Tucson in the Sonoran Palms neighborhood, where they made more lasting friendships, and enjoyed daily trips to the community pool and jacuzzi.



An athletic renaissance man and environmentalist before the terms were vogue, Ted swam, bicycled, figure skated, and went on frequent nature walks, often with his kids in tow. He enthusiastically shared his love of music, playing the piano from childhood until shortly before his death -- particularly enjoying gathering family and friends around the piano to sing. (He was less successful convincing his children that a perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon was tuning in to "Texaco Presents the Metropolitan Opera" on the radio). Throughout the 1970s, Ted provided piano accompaniment, and served as defacto choir director, for the Dialogue Mass, an alternative Catholic liturgy at St. Monica's Parish which nurtured Ted's spiritual life and intellectual curiosity. A community theater actor from childhood into his 20s, Ted took to the stage once again in his 40s, as the lovable con man Harold Hill, in a local production of the The Music Man. An avid bridge and doubles tennis player, Ted played both until the final year of his life. Known to keep extensive lists, Ted enjoyed sharing movie and book suggestions (and New Yorker cartoons) with family and friends. Emphatically frugal, his library card was among Ted's most prized possessions.



In retirement, Ted continued a life of service to others at the Primavera Foundation of Tucson, where, for many years, he provided job counseling and a supportive ear to men who were homeless. Well into his 80s, Ted, with Jeanne at the wheel, navigated (using a paper map!) as they delivered meals throughout Tucson to families in need for the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Francis Cabrini Parish.



Shortly before his death, Ted received pastoral care from Fr. Ed Vella, CSsR, of the Redemptorist Renewal Center, Our Lady of the Desert Community. Throughout their years in Tucson, Ted and Jeanne enjoyed praying the Stations of the Cross and walking beneath the sacred Hohokam Indian petroglyphs on the grounds of the center. Together, they made an annual Christmas retreat at nearby Desert House of Prayer.



Ted's family will be forever grateful to Stephanie Frederick, Integrative RN Patient Advocate, Cinthya Hurtado from Catalina In-Home Services, and the staff at Via Elegante Assisted Living & Memory Care -The Galleria. Their love and care for Ted, especially in the final months of his life, brought him, and his family, great comfort.



In keeping with Ted's wishes, a small memorial mass, celebrated by Kevin Lafey, O. Carm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Priory Chapel in Tucson, has been held.



Gifts in Ted's memory can be made to the Porcupine Foundation, a 501c3 Non-profit whose mission is "making magic for children in memory of one" (founded by son Stephen and his wife Kristin in memory of their infant son Shane). Checks can be mailed to The Porcupine Foundation, c/o Karl Dickson - Treasurer, 1325 East Fairy Chasm Road, Bayside WI 53217









