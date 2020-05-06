Edward Frank Keever



West Allis - January 11, 1930-May 1, 2020 Husband of Mary (Gutowski), father of Kathryn (Jim) Wurster, Paula (Jay) Lewein and Laura (Bill) Hankins. Grandfather of Steve (Nicole) Wurster, Heidi (Tom) Boyke, Jenna Lewein, Anna Lewein (Joseph Pyfferoen), Emily (Michael) Bennett, Mary (Andrew) Meisner, Jefferson Hankins and Claire Hankins. Great-grandfather of Alexander and Elizabeth Wurster, Arabella and Hannah Boyke, Quinn and Jace Bennett and Harper Meisner.



And in conclusion, and this is conclusion, I want to express my extreme gratitude to the Lord Who, for reasons known only to Him, filled my life with nothing but blessings, graces, and assorted gifts. The greatest of these by far was Mary Gutowski, the most wonderful person in my life. Then came three beloved daughters who, thank God, took after their mother, the grandkids, and the adorable great-grandchildren. Then there was my 29-year career ending as Executive Director emeritus of the Greater Milwaukee Dental Association, an absolute honor, blessing and privileged employment. During that time, I was elected President of the Association of Component Society Executives of the American Dental Association, a national organization, and inducted into the Xi Chapter of the National Honorary Dental Society, Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the first local dental society executive to be so honored. After that, election to the office of Commander of the American Legion Alonzo Cudworth Post, a six-year term on the West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board, a six-year appointment to the West Allis Police and Fire Commission, the holding of various offices at St. Florian Parish and membership in the West Milwaukee Lions Club gave me the opportunity to serve those less blessed than I.



I look forward to seeing those who left before me and will see the rest of "youse" later. EFK



P.S. And my best chance of getting to heaven is if God judges and grades on a curve.













