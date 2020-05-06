Edward Frank Keever
1930 - 2020
Edward Frank Keever

West Allis - January 11, 1930-May 1, 2020 Husband of Mary (Gutowski), father of Kathryn (Jim) Wurster, Paula (Jay) Lewein and Laura (Bill) Hankins. Grandfather of Steve (Nicole) Wurster, Heidi (Tom) Boyke, Jenna Lewein, Anna Lewein (Joseph Pyfferoen), Emily (Michael) Bennett, Mary (Andrew) Meisner, Jefferson Hankins and Claire Hankins. Great-grandfather of Alexander and Elizabeth Wurster, Arabella and Hannah Boyke, Quinn and Jace Bennett and Harper Meisner.

And in conclusion, and this is conclusion, I want to express my extreme gratitude to the Lord Who, for reasons known only to Him, filled my life with nothing but blessings, graces, and assorted gifts. The greatest of these by far was Mary Gutowski, the most wonderful person in my life. Then came three beloved daughters who, thank God, took after their mother, the grandkids, and the adorable great-grandchildren. Then there was my 29-year career ending as Executive Director emeritus of the Greater Milwaukee Dental Association, an absolute honor, blessing and privileged employment. During that time, I was elected President of the Association of Component Society Executives of the American Dental Association, a national organization, and inducted into the Xi Chapter of the National Honorary Dental Society, Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the first local dental society executive to be so honored. After that, election to the office of Commander of the American Legion Alonzo Cudworth Post, a six-year term on the West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board, a six-year appointment to the West Allis Police and Fire Commission, the holding of various offices at St. Florian Parish and membership in the West Milwaukee Lions Club gave me the opportunity to serve those less blessed than I.

I look forward to seeing those who left before me and will see the rest of "youse" later. EFK

P.S. And my best chance of getting to heaven is if God judges and grades on a curve.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Mr. Keever, as he was known to me, was a very special man to me & all of the Jack Mosser family. I have to say he held a special place in my heart because he ALWAYS made me feel loved and special whenever I had the good fortune of seeing him. I never left a conversation with him without feeling adored. He just made you feel that way...he may you feel good! What a gift! He was smart and witty and oh so fun to talk to. I will always remember his last visit at my fathers 90th Bday party. He had been through a recent fall and was in great pain that day but determined to honor his friend he came out and into my sisters house (after tremendous effort navigating the stairs) and I don't think I have ever loved or admired him more!!! He was a class act, and a gentleman and he will be greatly missed.
Maureen Mosser-Zabrowski
Friend
May 5, 2020
He was always so polite and so nice, he's that bright star shining in the sky
Colleen
Friend
May 4, 2020
Eds humor and welcoming smile brightened St Florian church and our parish events immensely. If teaching a couple of Eds grandchildren could help me know Ed better, than he must have been a faithful, deeply caring, hard working man who passed on his values through the generations. As time goes by, hold tight to your memories and stories...use a humorous Ed line...share smiles freely...let Eds life continue to make ripples in our community while he enjoys his earned reward with God!
Bryan Klister
Acquaintance
