Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Edward G. Gramza Jr.


1931 - 2020
Edward G. Gramza Jr. Notice
Edward G. Gramza Jr.

Union Grove - Edward G. Gramza Jr., age 89, of Union Grove passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home. Ed was born on January 24, 1931 in Milwaukee to Edward and Gertrude (Van Beck) Gramza Sr. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Ed married Maureen Kearns on April 18, 1953. He worked for the Milwaukee County Transport Co. and for many years with Allis-Chalmers from where he retired.

Ed was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and especially enjoyed time with his family.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; his wife, Maureen and his sister, Nancy Haning.

Ed is survived by three sons, Edward (Elke), James (Sheri) and Thomas (Debra) Gramza; and one daughter, Christine (Dale) Wegener, 13 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Internment in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family requests that any memorials be made in Ed's name to the Wisconsin Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
