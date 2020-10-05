1/1
Edward G. VanAacken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward G. VanAacken

With heavy hearts we regret to inform you all of the passing of our father. His warm and helpful heart, sense of fun and humor, dependability and loyalty will be deeply missed.

May you ride high in the sky, dad!

Reunited with his beloved wife Linda (nee Broege) on Friday, October 2, 2020 age 72 years. Loving father of Cary (Linda Ivarson), Cathy (Dave) Renly, Kevin (Kamy), Tiffany (Derrick) Coleman and Angela (Holly) Escalante. Further survived by 12 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, many other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday, October 12 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK "Chapel of the Chimes", 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 1:00-2:00 PM with Funeral service at 2:00 PM. Entombment to follow. Due to covid-19 social distancing and face coverings required.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Guardians of the Children, www.guardiansofthechildren.com in his name are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved