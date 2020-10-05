Edward G. VanAacken
With heavy hearts we regret to inform you all of the passing of our father. His warm and helpful heart, sense of fun and humor, dependability and loyalty will be deeply missed.
May you ride high in the sky, dad!
Reunited with his beloved wife Linda (nee Broege) on Friday, October 2, 2020 age 72 years. Loving father of Cary (Linda Ivarson), Cathy (Dave) Renly, Kevin (Kamy), Tiffany (Derrick) Coleman and Angela (Holly) Escalante. Further survived by 12 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, many other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday, October 12 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK "Chapel of the Chimes", 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 1:00-2:00 PM with Funeral service at 2:00 PM. Entombment to follow. Due to covid-19 social distancing and face coverings required.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Guardians of the Children, www.guardiansofthechildren.com
in his name are appreciated.