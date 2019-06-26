Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fisher, Edward Gardner Joined his beloved brother, Robin Clark Fisher Saturday June 22, 2019 at the age of 58. Loving son of Marva (Robert) Brededick and Robert (Gerri) Fisher. Special brother of Katrina Fisher, Dawn (Keven) Brackens, Darren (Michele) Fisher and Bryan (Latita) Fisher. Also loved by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield WI. 53005 Friday June 28th, 9:30 AM-11AM. Funeral Service 11 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019
