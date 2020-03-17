|
Tech Sgt. Edward H. Gluntz
Las Vegas, NV - Edward H. Gluntz, 86, died Wed, March 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. Born in 1933, he was preceded in death by parents: Fred and Nellie (Fahey) Gluntz; sister Helen Lampke; wife Lois H. Elias Conlon Gluntz; son Brian Conlon. Survived by brother Fred Gluntz (MaryAnn), sister Mary Jenkins, children: George Conlon (Julie), Lynn Guman, Lorri Darst (Brian), Patricia Gluntz; grandchildren: Jolene (Cody) Switzer, Kyle (Sarah) Conlon, Corie (Nick) Johnson, Clayton (Megahn) Conlon, Kris (Tabitha Pankow) Conlon, Jennifer (Josh) Dubis, Sarah Moore, Danielle Chernich (Chris Manna), Robert Conlon (Sheena Peters), Michelle (Cory) Iverson, Lindsay Guman, 24 great-grandchildren.
Services to be held at Southern. NV Veterans Memorial Cemetery Boulder City, NV, Mon., June 1, 2019. Celebration of Life picnic at South Park, Waupaca, WI, Sat. June 6, 2019. Tile to be placed on WI Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall, Plover, WI, Sun., June 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southern NV Honors Flight.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020