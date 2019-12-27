|
Edward J. Adams "Ed"
Windlake - Passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Katherine "Katie" for 48 years. Father of Zachery (Tera) and Vanessa (Ward) Lyon. Proud and loving grandpa of Logan, Nathan, Sofia, Lyla, Justin, Sully, Spencer and Zander. Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Marie Adams and his best friend Rocco.
Memorial gathering at Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Saturday January 4, 1PM - 3PM. Celebration of Ed's life at 3PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019