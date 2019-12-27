Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. "Ed" Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. "Ed" Adams Notice
Edward J. Adams "Ed"

Windlake - Passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Katherine "Katie" for 48 years. Father of Zachery (Tera) and Vanessa (Ward) Lyon. Proud and loving grandpa of Logan, Nathan, Sofia, Lyla, Justin, Sully, Spencer and Zander. Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Marie Adams and his best friend Rocco.

Memorial gathering at Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Saturday January 4, 1PM - 3PM. Celebration of Ed's life at 3PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline