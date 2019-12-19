Services
Plover - Edward J. Best age 85, passed away Tuesday evening December 17, 2019 at St. Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point.

Services for Edward will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Family Center: Brookfield, WI. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:30 AM until the time of services in the Family Center.

Edward was born October 30, 1934 in MI, the son of Charles and Valaksa (Szalkowske) Best. He married Doris Rolfs on March 21, 1970 in Milwaukee. The couple moved to Plover in 2001. Survivors include his wife Doris; his three daughters: Donna Slater, Tammy (James) Bruce, Beth Best. Sister-in-laws: Diane (Charles) Ehrhardt and Donna Merical (Jay Wohlen). Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
