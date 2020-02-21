|
|
Edward J. Bulkowski
Edward John Bulkowski, of Ixonia, passed away on Valentine's Day. Just two months shy of his 70th birthday.
He is the beloved son of the late Phyllis and Ray Bulkowski; dear brother of Linda (Mark) Susedik and Barbara Zenoni Kasch; proud uncle of Scott Zenoni and fiancee Mranali and of Jennifer Lindlau (Jay) Theisen; great-uncle to Kevin Lindlau and friend to Felicia, Jacob and Isabella Theisen. He is further survived by other relatives and great friends, who he considered his extended family.
A special thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, to his best friend Bill "B-bop" Singsheim for his support of Ed in his final days. It brought us great comfort to know Ed wouldn't die alone. Bless you Billie.
Ed was an Air Force veteran, who served in Vietnam as a Military Security/Dog Handler. He was proud of his service. So, per Ed's request no formal service will be held, but a chance to share a last good-bye with a military salute will be held from 10:00am to 12 noon, with taps at 11:45am on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Performed by the American Legion Post #189. At the Chapel at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia, where he will be buried. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
You fought your last battle soldier-time to come home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020