Edward J. Frayer
Oak Creek - Edward J. Frayer, age 56, formerly of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence
Visitation at the funeral home with Ed's family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. For everyone's safety, masks will be required. Full Military Honors will be held at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for Ed's sons have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403, (262) 634-7888. Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com