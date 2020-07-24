1/1
Edward J. Frayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Frayer

Oak Creek - Edward J. Frayer, age 56, formerly of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence

Visitation at the funeral home with Ed's family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. For everyone's safety, masks will be required. Full Military Honors will be held at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for Ed's sons have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403, (262) 634-7888. Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Service
07:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Beloved nephew of a family friend.
Janice Yates
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved