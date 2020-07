I was saddened and shocked to hear of Eddie’s passing. He used to always come into the house to say hi and chat a bit to me when he came by to see my son, Paul, when they were in high school. Eddie was a kind and intelligent young man. My sincere sympathy to Maggie for the loss of her husband and the two boys for the tragic loss of they’re father.

Clina Barrette

Friend