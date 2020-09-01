1/1
Edward J. (Ned) Leahy Iii
Edward J. (Ned) Leahy, III

Of Milwaukee, died August 28, 2020 from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. Born on August 21, 1962, a beloved son of the late Edward J. and Katherine (née Stell) Leahy. Dearly loved brother of Tim (Sheila), Terry (Pat), Tom (Laurie), Brian (Nancy), Kevin (Denise), Maureen (Michael) Lawrence, Kathleen (Kevin) Pulz, Gerald (Xiaolei), and Dan (Jody). Ned will be lovingly missed by his many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was loved by all he encountered, from work friends, neighbors, his motorcycle family, as well as by his furry companion, Ally. Ned was a 23-year employee of Western Building Products. A memorial service has been held for immediate family; plans for a post-pandemic celebration of Ned's life to be announced at a later date. Ned had an adventurous free spirit and heart-warming smile. His memory is treasured forever in our hearts.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
