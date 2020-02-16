|
|
Edward J. Miller
Passed unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020, age 86 years. Beloved husband for 64 years to Dawn (nee Berka). Loving dad of Kurri and her husband, David Cecchini. Proud grandpa of Matthew and wife, Nicole; Adam; Michael and wife, Brittany. Dear great-grandpa of Vincent, Olivia and Gianna. Preceded in death by his brothers Frank, Ralph and Robert Miller. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Ed was the proud owner of Eagle Pattern in Waukesha. He was an avid photographer, enjoyed making his delicious chocolate creations and spending time at their northern Wisconsin retreat.
Visitation on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 9:30-11:00 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the in Ed's memory are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020