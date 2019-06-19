Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Misovie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. "Eddie" Misovie

Notice Condolences Flowers

Edward J. "Eddie" Misovie Notice
Misovie, Edward J. "Eddie" of Cudahy, entered Eternal Life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Erna (nee Hackbart). Dear father of Suzanne (Ronald) Hanson, Christine Misovie, and Laura (John) Lunsford. Dearest grandfather of Lowell Dean Tucker III, Jenna Tucker, and Alyssa Hanson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday from 9:30-11 AM at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4611 S. Kirkwood Ave. Cudahy. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Edward was a WWII Veteran, enlisting in the Marine Corp in 1941 and assigned to the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base in Hawaii immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He retired as a Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff. We will miss your stories Dad!

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline