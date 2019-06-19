|
|
Misovie, Edward J. "Eddie" of Cudahy, entered Eternal Life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Erna (nee Hackbart). Dear father of Suzanne (Ronald) Hanson, Christine Misovie, and Laura (John) Lunsford. Dearest grandfather of Lowell Dean Tucker III, Jenna Tucker, and Alyssa Hanson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday from 9:30-11 AM at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4611 S. Kirkwood Ave. Cudahy. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Edward was a WWII Veteran, enlisting in the Marine Corp in 1941 and assigned to the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base in Hawaii immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He retired as a Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff. We will miss your stories Dad!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019