Edward J. MoranMenomonee Falls - Of Menomonee Falls, July 3,2020 Age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loving father of Patrick, Kathleen (Patrick) Shea and Thomas (Lyn) Moran. Proud grandpa of Shannon (John) Goodrich, Mike Moran, Gina (Nick) Bainter, Cassandra Shea, Logan and Lucas Moran. Dear great grandpa of Reese, Jack, Hank, Ainslee, Eleanor, Charlotte, Elliot and Finn. Dear brother of Michael (Barb) Moran, the late Lois (late Roy) Guse and the late Richard (Beverly) Moran. Further survived by other relatives and friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday July 10 at 11am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church N88 W17658 Christman Rd Menomonee Falls. Private entombment St. Mary's Church Cemetery, Visitation Friday 9:30am until time of the Mass AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd Catholic Church appreciated.Due to the COVID-19, please remember to social distance and wear your mask.