1/
Edward J. Moran
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Moran

Menomonee Falls - Of Menomonee Falls, July 3,2020 Age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loving father of Patrick, Kathleen (Patrick) Shea and Thomas (Lyn) Moran. Proud grandpa of Shannon (John) Goodrich, Mike Moran, Gina (Nick) Bainter, Cassandra Shea, Logan and Lucas Moran. Dear great grandpa of Reese, Jack, Hank, Ainslee, Eleanor, Charlotte, Elliot and Finn. Dear brother of Michael (Barb) Moran, the late Lois (late Roy) Guse and the late Richard (Beverly) Moran. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday July 10 at 11am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church N88 W17658 Christman Rd Menomonee Falls. Private entombment St. Mary's Church Cemetery, Visitation Friday 9:30am until time of the Mass AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd Catholic Church appreciated.

Due to the COVID-19, please remember to social distance and wear your mask.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved